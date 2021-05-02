Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rises By 62.4%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the March 31st total of 911,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $23.85 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $705,346.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,722.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

