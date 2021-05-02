Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Declines By 33.6%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.4 days.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

