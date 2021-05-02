Short Interest in AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) Expands By 67.2%

AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of AVPI opened at $0.01 on Friday. AVP has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

AVP, Inc produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

