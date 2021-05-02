Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Rises By 64.7%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,390.0 days.

Shares of BDRFF stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.39. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $93.90 and a 52-week high of $122.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

