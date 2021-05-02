Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Increases By 62.1%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut Bucher Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $492.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.52. Bucher Industries has a 12-month low of $446.00 and a 12-month high of $492.03.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

