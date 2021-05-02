Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Grows By 39.4%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $40.31 on Friday. China Merchants Bank has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIHKY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Merchants Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

