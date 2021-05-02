Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Decreases By 24.5%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 573,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

SNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

SNP opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.9844 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

