Short Interest in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Increases By 46.2%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,700 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 443,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 102,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $582.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

