Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Declines By 29.7%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 38.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth $210,000.

CEM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 75,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,818. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

