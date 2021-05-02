Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Declines By 40.2%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. 57,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,279. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

