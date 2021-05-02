Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Decreases By 26.8%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

FOF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.93. 65,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

