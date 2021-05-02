Short Interest in ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Increases By 41.7%

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CNVVY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

