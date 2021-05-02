Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Increases By 38.1%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth $21,966,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. Truist started coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

