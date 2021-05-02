Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Drops By 25.8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $875,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

EXK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.28. 2,179,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,471. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $869.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

