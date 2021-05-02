Short Interest in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Decreases By 39.9%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENPC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,519. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23. Executive Network Partnering has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Executive Network Partnering at the end of the most recent quarter.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

