Short Interest in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Drops By 47.7%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,940,000 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 28,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research firms recently commented on FTCH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The firm had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.