Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Rises By 31.6%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $39,998.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James W. Nelson purchased 1,063 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,399.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,399.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,347 shares of company stock worth $82,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

FSFG stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. 14,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,005. The company has a market capitalization of $163.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.62.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.30). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

