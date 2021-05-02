Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Decreases By 38.5%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.46. 33,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

