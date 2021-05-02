Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Rises By 97.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ROBT stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,953,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter.

