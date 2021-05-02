Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Increases By 35.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.03. 345,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,830. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90.

