Short Interest in Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Decreases By 25.0%

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFRMF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Future Farm Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in indoor plant growth technology; and production of wholesale and retail cannabis products in North America. The company manufactures and distributes LED lighting bulbs, fixtures, lamps, retrofits, and other products for the commercial and residential applications through its Website, LEDCanada.com; and packaging for LED light engine through COBGrowlights.com.

