Short Interest in Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Decreases By 25.0%

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFRMF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Future Farm Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
About Future Farm Technologies
