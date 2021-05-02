Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Drops By 22.7%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,447. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 25,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on G. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

G stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. Genpact has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

