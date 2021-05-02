Short Interest in GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Decreases By 33.3%

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of GenSight Biologics stock remained flat at $$10.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. GenSight Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial targeting sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

