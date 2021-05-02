Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Drops By 45.4%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the March 31st total of 413,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.92. 75,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

