Short Interest in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Declines By 26.4%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

INVE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 138,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,131. Identiv has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $290.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

INVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

