Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Decreases By 52.4%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPNFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. 827,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,300. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.
About ImagineAR
