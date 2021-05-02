Short Interest in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Decreases By 49.3%

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFI. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PFI opened at $51.11 on Friday. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.