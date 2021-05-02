Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Increases By 75.9%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $171,000.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Shares of PIO opened at $38.37 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $38.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.