Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Declines By 48.3%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ipsidy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 218,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,586. Ipsidy has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.
Ipsidy Company Profile
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.