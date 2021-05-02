Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Declines By 48.3%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ipsidy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 218,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,586. Ipsidy has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Ipsidy Company Profile

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

