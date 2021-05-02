Short Interest in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expands By 58.4%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,200 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 455,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Koppers stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,853. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $705.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Koppers by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

