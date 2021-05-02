Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Drops By 57.1%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leonardo stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Get Leonardo alerts:

FINMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.