Short Interest in Lions Bay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) Rises By 98.9%

Lions Bay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the March 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LMNGF stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Lions Bay Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Bay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Bay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.