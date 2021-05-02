Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Decreases By 60.3%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the March 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMRMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 97,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,174. Lomiko Metals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

