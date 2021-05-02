Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Decreases By 31.6%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,505.0 days.

Shares of MKGAF stock remained flat at $$177.50 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 479. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average of $165.54.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.92%.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

