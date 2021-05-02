Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Decreases By 31.6%

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,505.0 days.

Shares of MKGAF stock remained flat at $$177.50 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 479. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average of $165.54.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.92%.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.