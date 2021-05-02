Short Interest in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Decreases By 33.5%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 294,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 978.5 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.14. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

