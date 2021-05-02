Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Declines By 38.5%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,100 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NTCO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,668. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

