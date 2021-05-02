Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Drops By 58.0%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NPNYY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 11,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.41. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

