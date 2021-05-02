Short Interest in Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Decreases By 54.0%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the March 31st total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Star Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NESRF remained flat at $$8.26 during trading on Friday. 406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. Northern Star Resources has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.