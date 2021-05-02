Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Declines By 40.9%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the March 31st total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ONTX stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.03. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 161.10% and a negative net margin of 11,997.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.33.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

