Short Interest in PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Decreases By 25.4%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

PHXHF stock remained flat at $$2.54 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

