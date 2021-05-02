Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Decreases By 37.9%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,900 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PULM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 578,573 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 166.00%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.