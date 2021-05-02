Short Interest in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Expands By 35.3%

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
QUAD traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 253,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $198.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.07.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter.
About Quad/Graphics
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
