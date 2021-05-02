Short Interest in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Expands By 35.3%

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

QUAD traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 253,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $198.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

