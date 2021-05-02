Short Interest in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Drops By 37.7%

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the March 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

REDU opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $190.56 million, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.49. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

