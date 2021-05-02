Short Interest in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Declines By 28.2%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 6,390,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

RUBY opened at $25.02 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after buying an additional 436,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 278,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,393,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

