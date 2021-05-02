Short Interest in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Declines By 28.0%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $20,355,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at $11,596,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

SAP stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.94. 805,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

