Short Interest in Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Rises By 86.0%

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.3 days.

SRMLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of SRMLF opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

