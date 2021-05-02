Short Interest in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Decreases By 36.2%

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.57. 1,959,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,876. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.86 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Switch by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

