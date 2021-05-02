Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Declines By 36.9%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TOWTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12. Tower One Wireless has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.20.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

