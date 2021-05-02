Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Declines By 36.9%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS TOWTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12. Tower One Wireless has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.20.
Tower One Wireless Company Profile
