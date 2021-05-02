Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Declines By 52.1%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 70,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 1,745.0% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,845,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

TMQ has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of TMQ stock remained flat at $$2.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $326.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

