Short Interest in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Increases By 39.7%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the March 31st total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULBI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $7.90 on Friday. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $126.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 82.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

