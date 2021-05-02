Short Interest in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Increases By 39.7%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the March 31st total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULBI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $7.90 on Friday. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $126.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 82.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
